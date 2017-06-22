Please Don’t Saber Champagne Bottles with Your iPhone

If you want to impress a room full of people by opening a bottle of alcohol, there are few better ways to do it than with a Champagne saber. But as exciting and somewhat dangerous as exploding the top off of a pressurized glass bottle may be, if you want to take your sabering experience up a notch, you can replace the traditional Champagne saber with your iPhone. “But,” you are saying to yourself, “won’t I break my phone if I do that?” Quite possibly! But don’t worry, you have to use an iPhone 5 to do it because it has a blunt edge and who needs that old thing? Also, it will make an excellent story about how you broke your screen to tell the guy at the Genius Bar.

Business Insider Singapore put together a video of a successful phone sabering, which, should you decide for some reason to try this yourself, you ought to watch.

