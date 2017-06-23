Pig's Blood and Potted Meat: What Cocktail Nightmares Are Made of

If you aren’t from Chicago you may not know the Chicago Reader. It’s a paper that covers local news, politics, culture and food—all things you’d expect from an alternative weekly. What you might not expect is its cocktail challenge. Since October, the Reader has been posting videos of Chicago's best mixologists creating cocktails using some unorthodox, sometimes-terrifying ingredients. The results, like the drinks, are a bit mixed. In addition to the Reign in Blood made with actual pig's blood, here are some more of our favorites.

Mezcal Negrossni with Potted Meat

The Chum Guzzler with Sardines

And because we couldn’t leave you without a drink you might actually like…

The Figgy Stardust with Fresh Fig