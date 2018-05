Schnapps is one of those flavored alcohols that seems to pop up more around the holidays. While a few of us at FWx had tried schnapps in college because that was the cool thing to do, this was the first time for others. A lot of us didn't even know what schnapps was made of – its a neutral grain liquor flavored with fruit syrups and spices by the way. We sipped on three different flavors – safe to say none of us were really into the peppermint.