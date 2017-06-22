Patriots Fans Can Drink ‘Free Brady’ IPA to Protest QB’s Suspension

New England Patriots fans can now support Tom Brady by doing one of the things they’re best at: drinking beer.

The Eagle Brook Saloon in Norfolk, Massachusetts, tapped their Free Brady Blonde IPA—a tribute by owner Chuck Horne to the embattled quarterback of his favorite team. “We just feel like the NFL is taking a shot at the big guy on the block to make a statement,” Horne told ESPN regarding Brady’s four-game suspension. “It's ridiculous.”

Eagle Brook says they have a close relationship with their local NFL franchise. The bar, which is located about 3 miles from Gillette Stadium, was formerly co-owned by Patriots tight end Russ Francis and, according to their website, “remains a hangout for members of the area’s professional football team.” The bar also has a history of working with a local microbrewery to create its own beers, so getting one whipped up for Brady wasn’t much of a stretch.

Though the Free Brady Blonde IPA doesn’t actually do much to help get Brady’s suspension reduced (unless you count angry, drunken emails sent to Roger Goodell after its consumption), it does try to help the reigning Super Bowl MVP in other ways: $1 from each pint goes to a charity of Brady’s choosing. As the bar’s menu says, “We don’t get mad, we get charitable.”

Horne said he’s sold more than 500 glasses of the beer in its first week. Knowing Patriots fans the way I do, he probably sold all those to a total of about 27 people.

