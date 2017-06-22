The Origins of More Than 30 Famous Cocktails

Cocktails, like superheroes, need good origin stories. And just like comic nerds can recite the name of the secret program that gave Wolverine his adamantium claws (it’s the Weapon X program, by the way), booze nerds should be able to rattle off the creators of their favorite drinks.

So, to help us all geek out a little more, our friends at VinePair made a handy map detailing where dozens of the world’s best-known cocktails originated. Now raise a glass and give the inventors their due.

