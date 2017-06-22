Oreo Beer Is Real

If you’ve ever considered dunking your Oreo cookies into your milk stout but then began to worry that the practice may be uncouth, a brewery in Richmond, Virginia decided to go ahead and handle all the dirty work for you. Though you’ve almost certainly heard of beer aged in bourbon barrels or on a fruit like cherries, the Veil Brewing Company has made your salacious sweet-tooth dreams come true. It is letting its milk stout age on Oreos.

According to The Veil’s Facebook page, yesterday the brewery debuted its “Hornswoggler with Oreos.” “We took our 7% robust chocolate milk stout Hornswoggler and conditioned it on hundreds of pounds of Oreo cookies,” the brand wrote. “If you like Oreo cookies, this is a must try.” For those not up on brewing terminology, “conditioning” is basically a short aging period where, after the beer is finished, it’s mixed with some additional ingredient (or ingredients) to allow it to soak up those flavors. After a brewer feels the flavors have worked together long enough, those additional ingredients are removed so you don’t have things like chunks of Oreo floating around in your beer.

Related: EVERY BEER STYLE YOU NEED TO KNOW

However, getting every last bit of something like Oreos out of a thick milk stout isn’t necessarily an easy process. So this Oreo-enhanced Hornswoggler also comes with a warning: “THERE MAY BE SOME RESIDUAL FERMENTABLE SUGARS FROM THE COOKIES IN THE BEER. WE HIGHLY SUGGEST KEEPING THESE CANS AS COLD AS POSSIBLE AT ALL TIMES.” Again, for the laymen out there, this warning suggests that these beers could theoretically keep fermenting in the can – even potentially causing an Oreo milk stout explosion. But these are the risks you have to take when you want to drink the one beer that will make you feel like a kid again.

According to Beer Street Journal, the beer was released in 16 ounce cans at the brewery only. Only about 60 to 80 cases were produced, and sadly, it looks like it has all already sold out. Unfortunately, sounds like you’ll be stuck dunking Oreos in your own beer after all. Though at least now you know it isn’t uncouth.