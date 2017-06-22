By the Old Gods and the New, There is a New Game of Thrones Beer on the Way

Ommegang has already capitalized on the massive popularity of television’s bloodiest show with three Game of Thrones–inspired beers: Iron Throne blonde ale, Take the Black Stout and this season, Fire and Blood red ale. And now brings a fourth release, announced via Facebook: Valar Morghulis, which will be a Belgian-style dubbel.

The name is ancient Valyrian (but I’m sure you already knew that) for “All men must die,” and was chosen by a poll released back in December. The brewery says that because the name evokes revenge, “A Belgian-style dubbel was chosen to capture the sweetness of revenge as well as the dangerous consequences that come with it.”

Valar Morghulis will be released this fall. You’ll be able to find it on draft, or in 25.4 ounce bottles for $8.50. You’ll just have to age it in the basement until Westeros returns to your TV next spring.

