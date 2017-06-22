The Old Cocktails of the ’70s and ’80s Are Coming Back

Hey, kids! Like modern music? Then guess what: You probably like the music of the ’70s and ’80s, as well. An almost alarming amount of today’s tunes are nothing more than disco breaks and soul samples reconstituted into a modern mash-up attributed to some artist who wasn’t even alive when the source material came out.

But it’s not just music that loves dipping its toe into the retro pool. According to the 2015 Future Food & Drink report from the Innovation Group, the hottest new trend in cocktails might be a ’70s revival, as the younger drinkers of today bask in the nostalgia of getting buzzed on the same beverages that got their parents hammered before accidentally conceiving them.

“The cloying cocktails of the 1970s and 80s were long considered passé,” said the Innovation Group, in a press release, “but they are making a comeback as mixologists reinvent them for sophisticated, modern palates.” Lucie Greene, the group’s worldwide director, added, “Cocktail classics of yesteryear, long relegated to the dustbin of cheesy nightclubs, are being reinvented…unapologetically celebrating the synthetic hues of retro ingredients such as creme de menthe and blue curacao.”

As opposed to previous trends toward medicinal and bitter flavors, ’70s cocktails have a different kind of appeal. Said one bartender, “They’re slutty, you know what I mean?”

Oh, we know what you mean.

