North Korea Claims to Have Distilled Our Favorite Invention Yet

Aly Walansky
June 22, 2017

North Korea, always a world leader in imaginary scientific innovation, has outdone itself, boasting they have developed an alcohol that not will not cause hangovers, no matter how much of this "elixir of life” you choose to drink.

Their government-run newspaper Pyongyang Times claims this “suave” liquor (because any liquor you could drink endlessly and not get hungover from would be pretty suave!) is called Koryo Liquor, comes in 30 to 40 percent alcohol, and is made from ginseng and “scorched glutinous rice.” Yum.

"Koryo Liquor, which is made of six-year-old Kaesong Koryo insam, known as being highest in medicinal effect, and the scorched rice, is highly appreciated by experts and lovers as it is suave and causes no hangover," the article reads.

Let it be noted, in the past, North Korea has claimed to have created ginseng-based concoctions that cured HIV/AIDs, cancer and Ebola, so take these hangover claims with a grain of scorched rice. That said, if it is, Koryo wine may be our new favorite booze ever.

