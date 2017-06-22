New Zealand Café Sparks Outrage After Axing Low-Fat Milk from Menu

A coffee shop in the southern New Zealand city of Christchurch stirred a bit of controversy among Kiwis when they posted a sign stating they would no longer be serving “trim” milk—the product better known as skim or low-fat milk here in the States. Turns out people’s passions run hot when it comes to their milk.

The sign first made waves after landing on a local magazine’s Facebook page. Reaction was mixed. Some people stood by a business’s right to serve what they want while others felt that trimming trim milk was a bit snobbish. Either way, the owners of the shop, Lyttelton Coffee Company, found themselves having to defend themselves on multiple fronts, citing both taste and concerns about waste as the reasons behind their decision.

"None of our staff drink trim milk and we don't drink it and we think it builds an inferior match with the product that we roast,” co-owner Stephen Mateer was quoted as saying by Stuff, laying things out pretty clearly. On Facebook, the shop also offered up another reason: “It is mostly about trying to produce less waste from our business,” an owner wrote under the Lyttelton Coffee Company’s handle. “400 plastic bottles each week are no longer on my back porch.” Apparently the company works with a “small producer” and utilizes a reusable milk can for their full-fat milk.

Of course, this little Christchurch café isn’t the first one ever to ax skim milk. “People come in and they expect a bit of an argument with us about it,” said Sam Crofskey, owner of another New Zealand café with a similar policy. “We don't want to fight. It's just not a product that we sell.”

All these complainers should be happy they can get milk at all. Real coffee lovers drink their coffee black. Everyone knows that.

