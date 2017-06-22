This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Here's the inside scoop on where New Yorkers like to go to watch the game. Keep your eyes out for food and drink specials, get ready for some potential heckling, and definitely prepare for a grand time.

The Best Bars

1. Soccer fans usually gravitate towards the many large screens at Prospect Heights'sWoodwork, but on Super Bowl Sunday all the TVs are tuned to the other football. A cozy neighborhood bar, the menu is full of meat and cheese—get a plate of charcuterie to share, or opt for the mac and cheese with pulled pork and jalapenos—and you can pick your poison among creative cocktails, craft beers on draft, or buckets of American bottles like Budweiser.

2. Beer is normally the star of the show at Astoria's Brewery, where more than fifteen varieties are on tap. With ample space, a lot of TVs, and a seriously good burger, it's the perfect Queens spot to watch the game.

3. For Upper West Siders, George Keeley offers nine screens and twenty-three taps as well as, on their website, a real-time look at keg capacity, so you'll never be caught tapped out. (Knowledge is power, right?)

4. Sixty seats, three screens, a copper bar and brass chandelier, craft beers, and snacks to satisfy any Brooklyn gastronome? It's Williamsburg's Banter. Don't miss the savory pies or the selection of sausages.

5. A borough staple, the Bronx Alehouse has historically sold upwards of 3,600 chicken wings on a single Super Bowl Sunday. What more could you ask for?

The Best Parties

6. Buy a ticket to Williamsburg's Nitehawk Cinema and settle in for a big-screen experience of the big game. There's table service, regional beers, and hot wings. Best of all, the Puppy Bowl plays simultaneously in the lobby.

7. The lavish Carnegie Club, a cocktail and cigar lounge, is the perfect place to relax in style on Super Bowl Sunday. Reservations are recommended.

8. Just under the High Line, the Standard Biergarten combines sophistication with a raucous tailgating spirit. Reserve a table (which seat up to eight) and expect a spending minimum around $500. Ping-pong tables are open before kickoff, and pretzels, sausages, sauerkraut—and of course beer—are available all night.

The Best Take Out

9. With six locations, the Meatball Shop allows you to pick up its "bucket 'o balls" for $45 with little hassle. Best of all, you don't have to order ahead on game day.

10. Brooklyn-based Dinosaur BBQ's pick up or drop off catering service brings their signature shrimp boil, smoked chicken wings, Creole deviled eggs, homemade sausage, and all BBQ everything straight to your apartment.

11. Who wouldn't want to relax on the couch with a beer and a 2nd Ave Deli pastrami sandwich? The iconic eatery offers sandwiches, meat, and smoked fish platters, as well as cocktail potato knishes, mini stuffed cabbages, and a whole lot of babka.

12. Salvation Taco, helmed by Michelin-starred chef April Bloomfield (also of the Spotted Pig), offers taco dinners (think braised short rib, lamb shoulder, and Korean BBQ) and lots of sides. Don't forget the guac.

