New Regulations on Allergens in Restaurants Launched in Europe

Concerns over food allergies have grown exponentially over the last several years. From gluten to peanuts, people are more worried than ever about what they’re eating. To fight those fears, the European Union has introduced new regulations to alert diners to ingredients they might need to stay away from.

As the BBC reports, the primary impetus for the new measure is that often restaurants wouldn’t properly inform guests if allergens were in food, even when asked. The allergens in question are celery, gluten, crustaceans, eggs, fish, lupin, milk, mollusks, mustard, tree nuts, peanuts, sesame seeds, soya and sulphur dioxide.

Still, the new EU regulation has faced a lot of backlash, with opponents complaining about the costs and complications of implication outweighing the number of people it benefits. The most recent research says that just over 3 percent of EU residents suffer from these food allergies.

The rules affect not only restaurants but also packaged products sold in grocery stores, smaller establishments like bakeries and cafes and anyone who is mass-producing meals.

With the new regulations in place, diners will only continue to feel like their waiters don’t care about them when no one comes to take your order for 20 minutes.

[h/t Eater]

