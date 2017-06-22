New Law in Spain Could Ticket People for Walking While Drunk

In Spain it may soon be illegal for someone to be stumble-down drunk. At least if that stumble-down drunk is using the streets. The proposed changes to Spanish law would redefine pedestrians as users of the road and subject them to laws similar to those for motorists, including alcohol and drug tests if they disregard road rules.

The Council of State, the government’s top advisory council, sought to have the new rules overhauled. In a report, the group claimed these regulations would compromise freedom and personal privacy and restrict the rights of citizens to circulate freely, according to The Guardian. The report went so far as to say Spaniards “could possibly abstain from fiestas or from attending weddings and celebrations where alcohol is consumed, since they could be subject to an alcohol test if a vehicle near them is involved in an accident.”

For their part, the directorate general of traffic, who proposed the changes, believes that these claims are overreactions. “Municipal police have been carrying out these tests for months,” said María Seguí Gómez, the organization’s director general.

Gómez defended her department’s proposal, which includes a pedestrian speed limit that would prohibit “anything surpassing a normal stride,” saying that these suggestions are nothing new: They’d been open for public debate for more than a year. Sorry, drunk Spanish speed walkers, life might be getting a bit tougher for you.

[h/t Eater]

Related: 3-D Camera App Will Make Food Photography that Much More Addictive

Learn How to Play 6 Fun, Strange and Potentially Deadly Historical Drinking Games

10 Low-Key Cocktails that Are Perfect for Day Drinking