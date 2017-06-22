New LA Speakeasy Is Hidden in an Adult Video Store

Thanks to the Internet, most millennials today will never know the shame (or, depending on your personality, exhilaration) of walking into the adult section of a video store to get your kicks. But apparently a new semi-speakeasy bar in Los Angeles lets patrons relive those adult video section glory days by stashing its entrance in the “adults only” section of a fake video store.

Fittingly called “Adults Only,” the new bar has a little bit of an SNL’s Stefon vibe. Located literally in the middle of a Sunset Boulevard strip mall between a Burger King and Starbucks, the bar only has discreet signage featuring its name. Once inside, interested drinkers have to walk past a collection of VHS tapes, through a curtain and into another section of videos that are strictly for adults (aka, pornos). Continue onward though and you reach what LAist calls “a huge, open space with high-ceilings, a stained glass window and a glorious bar with just the right amount of dim lighting.”

Luckily, the bar itself is not at all pornography themed. (Save that for the San Fernando Valley.) Instead, it’s just a good, ol’ fashioned bar hidden in the back of a porno store featuring things like a craft cocktail list, a billiard table and a photo booth.

No word on if you can actually rent any of the videos – not that I asked or anything. Actually, never mind. Forget I said anything.

