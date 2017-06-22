New ‘Game of Thrones’ Beer Is Here Just in Time for Sunday’s Season Premiere

A lot of questions remain in the world of Game of Thrones (referred to by the literate among us as A Song of Ice and Fire). Who will rule Westeros? What happened to Jon Snow? Will George R.R. Martin ever finish the damn books?! Does he even care anymore??!

But two things are for sure: A sixth season of the Game of Thrones TV series will debut this Sunday at 9pm. And if you’re looking for a tipple to enjoy whilst you watch, the sixth beer in Ommegang’s Game of Thrones-inspired brewing series should officially be on shelves now.

Ommegang teased the brew, called Seven Kingdoms Hoppy Wheat Ale, this past December, but it wasn’t until April 4 that the brewery announced that the mix of Belgian-style wheat and hop-forward American ale was finished and “working its way from distributors to your favorite stores and bars.” Possibly taking a cue from George R.R. Martin himself, the brewery announced there was “no specific release date.”

Early responses to the beer have been solid. The brew, which is made from five types of hops (Bravo, Centennial, Citra, Cascade, and Columbus), a mix of malts (pilsner, white and red wheat, and oats) along with a touch of sugar, already has a 98 overall rating on RateBeer (out of 100) and a respectable 3.74 out of 5 rating on Untappd.

And in other good news, Ommegang announced that production on this brew was 3.5 times bigger than earlier Game of Thrones beers. Which means that unlike your favorite character, you should still be able to find Seven Kingdoms Hoppy Wheat Ale long after the premiere is over.