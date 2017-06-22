Never Drink Watered-Down Iced Coffee Again - Iced Coffee Recipes

MyRecipes Editors
June 22, 2017

Whether you take it sweetened or not, with milk or without, there is something so right about starting your day with an iced coffee. That rich coffee flavor and jolt of caffeine tastes so good until you get down to the last few sips which leave you drinking watered down coffee.  Well, no more. If you're a slow sipper, this clever tip will keep your iced coffee tasting fresh. 

This video originally appeared on MyRecipes.

