Mulberry Gin Is Just the Thing For Your Almost-Springtime Drinking

Is it spring yet? It’s not quite the season for Pimm’s Cups—we’ll wait until May for those. But now that it’s March, we’re shifting out of straight-whiskey mode. Our new spirit of choice for cocktail experimentation? This lovely mulberry gin.

Flavored spirits aren’t always our favorites — cotton-candy-flavored vodka we’ll leave to the sorority house. But once in awhile, a bottle comes along that’s really impressive. That’s the case with this Boodles Mulberry Gin, the first-ever mulberry gin in the States. We’ve already introduced you to sloe gin, a British classic steeped with dark purple sloe berries. Mulberry gin is quite similar, tasting vividly of sweet-sour mulberry backed up by the botanicals of a classic London dry gin. Sippable on its own, but better still in one of these three easy cocktails.

Easy: Mulberry & Soda

Whenever gin’s involved, we reach for tonic, but this mulberry gin is a tad too sweet. Instead, just top it off with soda and a big squeezed-in lime wedge to bump up the acidity.

Instructions: In a tall glass with ice, stir together 1 1/2 ounces of mulberry gin and 4 ounces of soda. Squeeze in a lime wedge to garnish.

Related: 12 Easy Cocktail Recipes to Make You Look Like a Pro

Intermediate: Mulberry Sour

While we like the bold mulberry flavor on its own, here we’re taking it in a slightly more subtle direction, by using both mulberry gin and standard gin. It gives you a bright, berry-tinged sour. Bonus: that gorgeous purple color.

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine 1 ounce of mulberry gin, 1 ounce of standard London dry gin, 1 ounce of fresh lemon juice, and 1/2 an ounce of simple syrup. Shake all that up, then strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Squeeze in a lemon wedge to garnish.

Advanced: Bourbon & Mulberry

If you want the full-on flavor of mulberry, you can just top the spirit off with soda like we do above. But it’s equally tasty as just an accent to another spirit. Here, we’re stirring it together with bourbon and sweet vermouth for a take on the Manhattan; you get an elusive berry-piney note in the background against a robust whiskey cocktail. A perfect nightcap.

Instructions: In a mixing glass with ice, combine 2 ounces of bourbon, 1/2 ounce of sweet vermouth, and 1/2 ounce of mulberry gin. Stir together until well-chilled, then strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a big twist of lime peel and a brandied cherry.