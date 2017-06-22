The Most Portable Coffee Maker Possibly of All Time

Attention coffee fans! If a daily Starbucks run isn't meeting your needs, there's a new way to get your caffeine fix when you’re out and about: a portable coffee press. The Aozora coffee press is a pocket-sized device from Japan that will have your coffee done in 4 minutes.

Aozora deals in clever, well-designed solutions to problems you forgot you had. Among their products is a set of colorful bubbles that keep your soda from going flat after you've opened it, which surprisingly function pretty well. Aozora has also designed an attachable handle that works as a sort of belt for your water bottle, cup or can and a more efficient way to carry your grocery bags.

If you like the mini press idea but fall heavily on the tea side of the tea-versus-coffee debate, Aozora's got you covered with a mini tea press. And because they know how romantic you get about your tea, the press comes in three soft colors and is shaped as a sprout, a flower or a clover.

The coffee press is 1.5 by 6.5 by 1.5 inches (or, more precisely, 3.9 by 16.5 by 3.9 centimeters). Originally 972 yen, the press costs about $17.60 to ship to the US.

Probably worth it for better coffee all the time, anywhere you want.

Related: How to Make a Really Good Cup of Drip Coffee

Extraction: The Secret to Making Mind-Blowing Coffee

Learn to Sniff Your Coffee Like a Pro