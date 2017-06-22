Make This Boozy Brunch Cocktail From Your Farmer's Market Finds

This is my kind of brunch drink. It’s bright, it’s boozy, a bit floral, and it has rosé involved. I named it the farmer’s brunch because of the farmer’s market strawberries, but any farm fresh fruit would be just lovely in this. It really is a celebration of fresh fruit flavors, so maybe it’s sort of sangria-y, sort of wine spritzer-y, but it definitely delicious.

Farmer's Brunch

Ingredients

2 ounces rosé wine

1 ouce gin

1 teaspoon rose simple syrup (recipe below)

3 mint leaves

2 strawberries, chopped

2 dashes angostura bitters

Directions

Combine the strawberries, mint, syrup, and bitters in the bottom of a cocktail shaker, and muddle thoroughly until everything is well combined. Add gin and ice, stirring vigorously for 15 seconds. Pour into a glass and top with rosé.

Ingredients (Rose-Infused Simple Syrup)

1⁄3 cup sugar

1/3 cup water

Petals from 1 small, very perfumey organic rose, or 1⁄4 teaspoon rose water

Directions

Combine the sugar and petals with 1⁄3 cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, remove from the heat, and let sit for 10 minutes to steep. Let the syrup cool to room temperature. Strain.

