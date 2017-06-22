Minipresso Lets You Make Espressos on the Go

How many times have you been dying for an espresso, only to realize that you’re stuck, say, in the middle of a desert?

The Minipresso claims to solve that (very common) problem. It’s an espresso maker so small it can fit in a purse. And extraction, which the company claims is at the same pressure as traditional espresso machines, is created manually by pumping the device in a manner that “is much easier and faster than to inflate a bicycle tire with a hand pump.” In just a couple minutes, you can have about two ounces of piping-hot caffeinated goodness, no matter where you are.

Wacaco, the maker of the product, claims the Minipresso is perfect for people who are traveling, students with limited space or workers who “do not have time to go to the coffee dispenser.” But let’s be honest, if your job is so intense you need to manually make espresso at your desk, you’ve got bigger issues you need to deal with.

The preorder campaign for Minipressos has ended, but the company claims the $49 device will be back soon in its online store, probably in early 2015. Until then, you’re stuck lugging your giant espresso machine around in your luggage.

Related: Learn to Sniff Your Coffee Like a Pro

6 Shocking Stats from the impending Coffee Shortage

More Coffee Than Ever Now Comes from China