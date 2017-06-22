Calling All Milk Drinkers, You May Be Eligible to Get Some Money in 'Damages'

Got milk? If so, we've got potentially good news for you.

As part of a $52 million settlement from an antitrust class action lawsuit, dairy consumers in 15 states (and Washington D.C.) may be eligible to receive money for damages.

Animal advocacy organization Compassion Over Killing spearheaded a movement to prove that milk and dairy businesses have been illegally inflating prices while killing nearly 500,000 cows over the past 14 years. The case was settled last September (five years after the lawsuit was filed!) and consumers have until January 31 to submit a claim through BoughtMilk.com.

Here are the qualifications:

- You were a resident of at least one of these states during at least part of 2003 to the present: Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wisconsin.

- You purchased milk or fresh milk products, including cream, half & half, yogurt, cottage cheese, cream cheese, or sour cream.

And that's pretty much it. Individuals may be entitled to $10 to $20, while entities (such as schools and organizations) may receive between $280 to $560. Payouts will be distributed on a rolling basis.

Shame on the dairy industry for scheming against hard-working, milk-loving Americans. We hope some of the returned money is put towards making homemade and equally-delicious dairy-free alternatives.