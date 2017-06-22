Michigan Is Buzzing Over Non-Alcoholic Pop-Up ‘Dry Bar’

A new pop-up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is trying to make non-alcoholic drinks worth drinking by serving spiritless cocktails and other alcohol-free beverages while maintaining a bar-like vibe.

Nic Sims gave her “dry bar” concept, Brillig Dry Bar, a go last Friday, operating as a pop-up in Mighty Good Coffee, a café space run by her husband. "I haven't had a drink in 20 years, and I know a lot of people who don't drink,” Sims told MLive. “I love to go out on a weekend, but not in a bar. I wanted a bar-like convivial atmosphere, with snacks and drinks and conversation, without it being a bar.”

Brillig has all the harbingers of a typical bar: later hours, a chalkboard list of interesting drinks, snack trays and live jazz. According to BuzzFeed, which covered the event, the first night was “packed.” It did well enough to justify a second night, scheduled for Dec. 26. On the “bar’s” website, they claim they’ll be “open monthly until we grow up a bit.”

Could non-alcoholic bars be an emerging trend? If there’s a demand, why not? Maybe just try applying that one other important bar rule: 21 and over only. The coffee shops are already overrun with too many caffeinated youngsters.

[h/t Eater]

