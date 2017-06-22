Meet the Man Behind Taco-Flavored Soda

If you’ve been hankering for a taco soda—or a soda of any flavor, for that manner—David Dafoe is your guy.

Dafoe is a flavor scientist and the founder of Flavorman, a Kentucky-based company that develops flavors for beverage brands. During a recent piece with CNN, Dafoe said that since founding his company back in 1992, they’ve created around 443,000 flavors—a staggering number that, if I’m doing my math right, comes out to around 50 flavors a day (weekends included!).

“We've formulated taco-flavored soda, bourbon soda [and] devil's food cake vodka—not to mention beverages for dogs, cats, horses, even hummingbirds,” Dafoe said. At first, the idea of creating taco-flavored soda sounds out there, but when you take his company’s pace into account, I’m guessing they created taco-flavored soda on day one. That’s probably the 30th flavor idea I can think of.

If you’re seeking Flavorman’s help, it’s going to cost you about $12,000 to $20,000 per project. But the turnaround is quick: just 10 days. And he’s had plenty of successes, working with everyone from alcohol brands to Ocean Spray. Last year, they made $7 million in sales.

No word on how much the company selling taco soda made.

