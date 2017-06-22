A Mathematically Perfect Wine to Drink on Pi Day

Though Pi Day (March 14th—3/14), which pays homage to the magical ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, is traditionally celebrated with pie, winemaker Francis Ford Coppola just unveiled a new way to toast to the favorite holiday of math teachers everywhere—with wine.

Coppola just released a new wine called Pitagora, inspired both by the mathematician and philosopher Pythagoras and by his grandfather Agostino and his love of mathematics. Agotsino grew up in Southern Italy near the Greek ruins of Metaponto, where Pythagoreas ran a school thousands of years before. Coppola cites the philosopher's influence on several generations of his family. The wine itself, a blend of Sonoma Syrah, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Petite Sirah, is $24.

Of course, any holiday that involves wine (and pie) sounds great to us. So break out the pie tins and math-inspired wine, and toast to everyone's favorite mathematical ratio!

Related: 20 Wine Words Most Drinkers

Don't Know Don't Fear Boxed Wine

7 Ways to Make Bad Wine Drinkable