Martinis from a Tin May Be the Least Classy Way to Drink a Classy Cocktail

You know how hard it can be to pour some gin and vermouth into a glass, stir it, and stick an olive in it? Yeah, neither do we. Still, who doesn't love an easy task becoming even easier? Now, in several places around the world, you can get a ready-to-go martini straight out of a can. The right proportions, the right serving size, and all you have to do is provide the glass and the garnish. Although if you want to take it straight from the can, we’re not stopping you.

Newtown, Australia's Continental Deli Bar and Bistro carries all kinds of canned goods, from normal things like olives or sardines, to more unusual seafood like octopus and cockles. They'll serve you a martini from a can any day of the week from 11am-10pm with their canned olives on the side. Meanwhile, at the bar of London's Hotel Megaro, you can get their Fisherman Can Martini, made to look like a can of fish to go with the whole nautical vibe.

If the whole marTINi thing is working for you, no need to fly around the globe. You can make your own martini in a tin any time you want. With a water gun stopper, an olive in a baggy, and an origami cup, you can have a martini at the drop of a hat in any emergency.

[h/t NOTCOT]