Marshawn Lynch Just Invented His Own Frappuccino

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is a man of few words, but he just added a new one to his vocabulary: Frappuccino. The five-time Pro Bowler put on a green apron and began dumping ingredients in a blender to make what he called a Beast Mode version of the drink. It’s got vanilla, berry drizzle and matcha in it (apparently those were the closest things he could find to Skittles in the Starbucks test kitchen), but the ingredient that makes it a drink fit for a football player is the heavy dose of protein powder.

Sure, it’s a bit silly, but it’s for a good cause: Starbucks will donate 24 cents from every Beast Mode Frap sold in Seattle and Lynch’s hometown of Oakland, California, to his Fam 1st Family Foundation, which mentors underprivileged youth.

And how does it taste? Lynch says he likes it, and to get him to say anything at all should be considered an accomplishment.

