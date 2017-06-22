The Marijuana Coffee K-Cup Is the Easy Way to Make Pot Coffee

© EYESITE / Alamy
Mike Pomranz
June 22, 2017

For those who haven’t been to the West Coast in a while, marijuana shops are now selling marijuana-infused coffee in disposable K-Cups, allowing anyone to brew their own marijuana coffee at home.

In Seattle, Uncle Ike’s Pot Shop has single-serving coffee pods for $10 a pop that are infused with 10 milligrams of THC—and the shop says the pods are big sellers. According to Fairwinds Manufacturing, the company that makes the doped-up K-Cups, the pods account for about 60 percent of their coffee sales. “I liken it to a Red Bull and vodka,” Jennifer Lanzador, Uncle Ike’s sales manager told Yahoo! Finance. “I had more energy but still had the relaxation you get from cannabis.” Also like a Red Bull and vodka, your coworkers would probably give you a weird look if you made one in the office.

Though Washington allows you to buy pot coffee pods over the counter, California is also home to marijuana coffee K-Cups. A company called House of Jane sells pods to dozens of dispensaries in four different varieties: medium roast, dark roast, mocha café and—why not—decaf. 

One note for possible cannabis coffee consumers: The unpopular digital rights management on Keurig 2.0 machines will prevent you from making the THC roast, so you’ll have to dig up that old K-Cup machine if you want to get brewing.

Related: What to Eat from the New Marijuana Food Truck 
Rabbis Say Marijuana Is Kosher for Passover 
Where to Try Marijuana Coffee in Seattle

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up