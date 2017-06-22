MAP: Which NFL Fans Drink the Most

8 weeks into the NFL season, teams have finally started to sort themselves into contenders, also-rans and the Tennessee Titans. Depending on how your team is doing it could be enough to drive a football fan to drink. And BACtrack, a company that makes smartphone-connected breathalyzers, dove into their data to see which fans are throwing back more than their fair share on Sundays. BACtrack didn’t do any analysis of the reasons behind the drinking, but considering perpetual cellar dwellers Buffalo, Detroit and Cleveland hold three of the top four place and Philadelphia, a fan base that once booed Santa Claus, occupies the other spot, it seems safe to assume they aren’t consuming their beers in celebration.

Our friends at Vinepair mapped the drinking habits around the NFL, check out the graphic below to see where your team stacks up.

NOTE ON METHODOLOGY: Data for the BACtrack Consumption Report was collected anonymously from users of the BACtrack app, which syncs with BACtrack Mobile and BACtrack Vio smartphone breathalyzers. Regular season data represents unique BAC tests collected anonymously on Sundays, 6 AM to Mondays, 5:59 AM from Sunday, September 13, 2015 through Sunday, October 25, 2015. Pre-season data represents unique BAC tests collected anonymously on Sundays, 6 AM to Mondays, 5:59 AM from May 1, 2015 to September 6, 2015. Data used in the report was collected from U.S. users with data storage activated, location services turned on, and does not represent data from all users.

