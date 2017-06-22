Map: The United States of Summer Drinking

Summer officially started over the weekend and even if you’ve already thrown back a few beers in the yard or sipped some wine on the patio, we have now hit the real beginning of the outdoor drinking season. But lest you take your al fresco consumption too seriously, our friends at Vinepair put together their map of summertime drinking. Click on the map to get a larger version.

Remember folks, this particular piece of cartography is for entertainment purposes only.

