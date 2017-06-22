Man Breaks Record for Most Expensive Starbucks Drink Ever

One Florida man decided to get his money’s worth when he ordered a free drink at Starbucks by creating the most expensive beverage ever served up by the coffee chain.

William Lewis, a talk-show host and consultant, earned a free drink with his Starbucks loyalty card. His request: a grande latte served with an extra 99 shots of espresso and 17 pumps of vanilla syrup. He even came prepared with his own 160-ounce novelty coffee cup to hold the 101-shot monstrosity.

For your typical customer, the beverage would have cost $83.75, but as Lewis told Today, he likes to “game the system.” A Starbucks spokesperson doesn’t seem to be in love with this game, stating that Lewis’s ridiculous free drink “is naturally against our policy.” Still, a man hopped up on that much caffeine is going to be hard to catch.

For the record, Lewis shared the drink and its estimated 7,500 milligrams of caffeine with three of his friends, probably pleasing his barista, who “advised him not to drink it.”

Lewis’s stunt is the latest in a number of record-breaking Starbucks purchases. Earlier in the year, a West Virginia man had a $71.35 drink served into a cooler. Before that, a Florida medical student purchased a $60.58 Frappuccino.

After reading all those numbers, we may switch to decaf.

