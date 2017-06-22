This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

Obviously you ring in the New Year by getting your drank on. Champagne is a necessity for when the clock strikes 12, so you best stock up. Sure, a good ole glass of bubbly is classy as it comes, but as they always say: out with the old and in with the new.

Because Champagne is expensive, we turned to the more budget-friendly Prosecco (#college) but feel free to substitute whatever bubbles you have.

This festive take on the classic Jell-O shot will make you feel oh-so-fancy while drinking (or should I say eating) bubbly all night long.

Photo by Torey Walsh

Bubbly Jell-O Shots

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 4 hours

Servings: 12 Jell-O shots

Ingredients:

1½ cup sparkling wine, Champagne or Prosecco

½ cup vodka

½ cup sparkling lemonade

2 packs of plain gelatin

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, combine the champagne or sparkling wine and gelatin over medium heat. Whisk for 2-3 minutes, until the gelatin is completely dissolved.

Photo by Torey Walsh

Add vodka and whisk to combine. Wanna step it up a notch? Try Whipped Cream Vodka.

Photo by Torey Walsh

Pour the sparkling lemonade into your mixture and whisk to combine.

Photo by Torey Walsh

Pour the mixture into lightly greased plastic shot glasses. #SpoonTip: If you don’t have plastic shot glasses, mini-muffin tins work too.

Photo by Torey Walsh

Refrigerate for 3-4 hours or until completely set. Serve chilled to get all your friends talking and celebrate the New Year in style.

Photo by Torey Walsh

Related: 4 Champagne Cocktails That Are Better Than Mimosas

3 Drinks That Will Make You Fall in Love With Cheap Champagne

The Unofficial Signature Cocktails For Every State