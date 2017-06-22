Mad Cocktail Scientist Dave Arnold Shares a Foolproof Muddling Method

FWx labs is devoted to finding the most effective cocktail techniques for everyday mixologists. To help us in that mission, we’ve enlisted the brilliantly creative Dave Arnold of NYC’s Booker and Dax.

In his book Liquid Intelligence, Dave lets you in on a mint muddling secret that uses liquid nitrogen for the brightest and freshest color and flavor. If, unlike Dave, you don’t have a constant supply of liquid nitrogen at the ready, you can use his blender muddling technique for fantastic results.

Watch the video for the complete explanation.

