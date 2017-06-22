The Lucky Charms Cocktail Is the Sweet St. Patrick’s Day Drink You’ve Been Waiting For

If you’re currently in search of a unique St. Patrick’s Day cocktail to prepare for tomorrow’s celebration (assuming you aren’t just continuing the celebration you began on Saturday), a bar in Dallas might be able to supply all the inspiration you need.

Parliament cocktail lounge in Uptown has started serving a Lucky Charms Cereal Milk Punch, mixing up cereal milk (made with actual Lucky Charms), vanilla, Demerara sugar, freshly grated cinnamon and nutmeg, and, for its kick, Jameson Irish Whiskey. Bartenders then top it off a little handful of Lucky Charms marshmallows because if your inner-child knows anything, it’s that the marshmallows are the best part.

If you want to try putting this together at home make sure to remove the marshmallows and just use the cereal pieces to make your milk to avoid making it too sweet. “I have to separate [the marshmallows] from the cereal by hand,” bartender Stephen Halpin told D Magazine, “…one box takes about 30 minutes.”

If it only takes 30 minutes, this is an experiment worth trying. At the very least, it’s a faster option than trying to brew your own cereal beer.

Related: 5 Brilliant Stout Floats to Make for St. Patrick's Day

5 Things You Didn't Know About Green Beer

5 Irish Whiskeys You Will Actually Remember Drinking