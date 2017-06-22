‘LSD’ Beer’s Packaging Deemed Too Trippy by the Feds

LSD may be a perfectly acceptable name for an illegal recreational drug that inspired The Beatles to travel on a Yellow Submarine, Steve Jobs to create the iPod and your college roommate to write the worst novella of all time. But according to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, it’s not an acceptable name to promote on beer packaging. It’s almost like the government employees at the TTB aren’t very chill at all!

Minneapolis’s Indeed Brewing Company recently found out that lesson the hard way. The brewery has been whipping up batches of their L.S.D. Ale – named after its ingredients: lavender, sunflower honey and dates – since 2013 without incident. But when the brand recently decided they wanted to sell the beer, donned in psychedelic -looking packaging that highlights the LSD name, outside of their home state of Minnesota, the TTB stepped in calling the packaging inappropriate and denying the brewery label approval.

At issue isn’t the name specifically, but the way it is presented and highlighted. Indeed’s cofounder Thomas Whisenand told the Star Tribune, that the TTB told them the letters LSD could still appear on cans vertically as long as “they are not bolded or anything like that.” There’s actually a phrase for making such a big deal over a small detail: tripping out.

“We're not trying to promote drugs or anything like that,” Whisenand said. “It's a funky beer with a funky name. We're just trying to have fun.”