London Restaurant Has ‘Press for Champagne’ Button at Every Table

Hasn’t everyone had a meal where this became a topic of discussion: “Wouldn’t it be helpful if the table had a button you could press to call the waiter?” Well, one London restaurant has done you one better: They have a button dedicated to Champagne.

At Bob Bob Ricard in London’s Soho, which has been equated to “dining inside a Fabergé egg," every table has a PRESS FOR CHAMPAGNE button. Like a steward button on a plane, the Champagne button calls your sever when pressed and stays on until your bubbly request has been satisfied.

Whether this sounds like the height of luxury or the essence of ridiculousness probably depends on how much patience you have when it comes to being served your sparkling. But one thing’s for certain, this accoutrement has helped the Russian-owned restaurant earn quite the reputation. Melting Butter claims it’s worth the trip, stating that the “luxe service, decadent décor, eccentric personality and impressive food make it a seriously memorable choice, though one best saved for special occasions.”

Can we somehow get one of these buttons installed at our desks in the office?

