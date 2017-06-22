Let's Ignore Winter Together and Make Dave Arnold's Perfect Frozen Daiquiri

Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

At FWx labs, we are always looking for the easiest and most potent way to kick back with a drink and who better to help us in that quest than Dave Arnold, the cutting edge mind behind NYC's Booker and Dax.

In his new book Liquid Intelligence, Arnold shares the results of years of cocktail experimentation. Here, he shows us how to make the perfect frozen daiquiri. You can go ahead and return all those Margaritaville machines, because all you need is a standard freezer, a plastic bag and the secret ingredient: water.

Watch the video for the complete recipe.

