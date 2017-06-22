Let FWx Answer All Your Coffee Questions at SXSW

The South by Southwest Interactive conference, which kicks off this weekend in Austin, always features some of the most fascinating goings on in the world of food and drinks. We humbly submit to you that this year will be even a little more fascinating because we're hosting a panel! The topic is one of favorite subjects in the world: Coffee. Joining our discussion on the next wave of techniques and gear: FWx Coffee Tasting Trainer Meister of Counter-Culture Coffee and Cameron Hughes, the creator of the Invergo, one of the first fully-automated pour-over coffee makers. We'll talk about the state of coffee today and where technology might take it. Not only will you get an insider’s look at some of the hottest coffee gear out there today, but you’ll also score expert instruction on how to brew like the best baristas in the world—with as little as a paper filter setup.

If you’ve been ready to upgrade your coffee game but aren’t sure how, join us at the Driskill Hotel on Sunday, March 15 at 11 a.m. Stay tuned to fwx.com and our social @foodandwine for insider details and coverage through the weekend.

For a full schedule of all the amazing things going on at SXSW this weekend, head over to their website here.

