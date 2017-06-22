Latte Artist Creates Mayweather vs. Pacquiao in Foam Form

When you think boxing fans, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Did you say “latte art”?

Zach Yonzon, a graphic artist and barista based out of the Philippines, decided to show his appreciation of both boxing and lattes, creating amazing portraits of Floyd Mayweather, Jr., and Manny Pacquiao in latte foam. You could see both portraits on Twitter, including an impressive side-by-side comparison of his Pacquiao rendition next to the source material.

Yonzon runs the Bunny Baker Café with his wife in Manila. According to The Daily Mail, he whips up his creations with nothing more than a spoon and a barbeque skewer that he dips in dark chocolate and gladly takes requests from local patrons. The 36-year-old Pacquiao is a native Filipino who is not only a modern boxing legend but also a member of the Philippine House of Representatives, so he makes for a logical choice to be recreated in coffee form. And of course, if you’re going to make a latte Pacquiao, you have to make a Mayweather so fans can size up the two fighters.

As for the big bout, it goes down this Saturday night. If I had to pick a winner based on the latte renditions of the two competitors, I would have to call it a draw. That’s right… We need a latte rematch!

