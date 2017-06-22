The Latest Inspiration for a Starbucks Latte: Tiramisu

Starbucks is once again trying to capture the lightning in a bottle phenomenon of its Pumpkin Spice Latte with another new seasonal drink: the Tiramisu Latte.

This take on the latte features the brand’s “signature espresso, freshly steamed milk, creamy mascarpone flavor and a delicate dusting of rich cocoa espresso powder.” Since tiramisus are traditionally made from ladyfingers that have been dipped in coffee, trying a twist on the Italian dessert is actually a surprisingly logical choice for a coffee drink.

Early reports indicate that it’s a bit sugary. One reviewer went so far as to call it “pure tooth-aching sweetness.” But hey, if you’re ordering a cake-inspired coffee drink you should be expecting something on the sweet side.

The new lattes are available nationwide for a limited time. But we’ll have to wait and see if inspires any tiramisu burgers.

[h/t Brand Eating]

