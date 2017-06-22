Lab Tests Show Keurig Coffee Makers Can Be Full of Bacteria

If you love your coffee and are using your Keurig as a timesaver, here’s one step you definitely don’t want to skip: Make sure to clean your machine on a regular basis. As a recent report shows, not doing so can leave your coffeemaker full of bacteria.

CBS stations in Chicago, Dallas and Pittsburgh all took swap samples from single cup coffee machines in their local area and sent what they collected off to the lab. The results that returned featured all sorts of potentially harmful bacteria: pseudomonas aeruginosa, enterobacter, klebsiella, staph, e. coli, staphylococcus and streptococcus, to name a few. The Dallas station said they found eleven different bacteria, as well as mold, across the ten machines they looked at. Chicago and Pittsburgh both found relatively similar results.

Their recommendation is to follow these five steps to keep your Keurig bacteria-free: Clean it often, using vinegar when needed; use filtered water; change the water after each use; leave the lid off to allow the machine to air out; and wipe it down.

For their part, Keurig Green Mountain agrees. In a statement sent to CBS, the company said, “Similar to other household appliances, Keurig brewers requires basic maintenance in order to keep them clean and functioning properly. For best results, we recommend descaling every 3-6 months using our descaling solution to keep the brewer free from scale or lime build up. Vinegar may also be used…. The water reservoir should be cleaned weekly by wiping it with a damp, soapy, lint-free, non-abrasive cloth and rinsing thoroughly…. If the brewer is not used for several days, we recommend running several cleansing brews through to remove any internal standing water. If the brewer is stored for a length of time, we also suggest descaling prior to use.”

Obviously, this whole investigative report has a little bit of a “duh” factor to it. If you don’t clean something regularly, it’s going to get filthy. This is especially true for appliances you use in the kitchen. That said, part of Keurig’s appeal is that it’s quick and easy. And if there’s one thing I know about people who like to do things the quick and easy way, it’s that they don’t necessarily love cleaning (yours truly included). So take these reports as a friendly-reminder to keep your Keuring – and everything really – clean.

[h/t Grub Street]

