Keurig Listens to the People and Brings Back Reusable Pods

When coffee maker company Keurig got rid of their “My K-Cups”—reusable pods that allowed people to brew whatever kind of coffee they wanted in their Keurig machines—it left a bitter taste in the mouths of many drinkers.

“Quite honestly, we were wrong. We underestimated the passion the consumer had for this,” Keurig CEO Brian Kelley said on a call last week. The company’s solution: Bring back the My K-Cup accessory, despite the fact that it flies in the face of Keurig’s recent addition of digital rights management technology to their new machines, intended to prevent the use of any coffee not officially licensed by Keurig.

Keurig has been backed into a bit of a corner, however. The newest Keurig machine, Keurig 2.0, has had trouble selling in part because of the negative publicity surrounding the decision to have their coffee pods include the DRM technology. That’s to say nothing of the bad press focused on the environmental issues with K-Cups. Because of poor sales, the company’s stock is down more than 25 percent this year.

Speaking about the recent DRM fiasco, Christie Bonner, senior director of investor relations, said, “We didn’t get the message out effectively.” Actually, it seems like they got the message out pretty damn effectively—it just wasn’t a message anyone wanted to hear.

