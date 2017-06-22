Kenny G Claims He Helped Invent the Frappuccino

As if Kenny G haters didn’t have enough to fuel their fire—his exceedingly mainstream approach to smooth jazz or his pretty boy curls—here are a couple more logs to toss on the flames. In an interview with Bloomberg, the already successful musician admitted that he’s made good money as one of the first-ever investors in a little company known as Starbucks. Oh, and he also claims he helped invent the Frappuccino!

As he told Bloomberg: “At the beginning, Starbucks didn't have anything but coffee. And there was another company, Coffee Bean, that had something called ‘blended’ that was a sweet drink, and people were lined up around the block. And I would always call Howard and say, ‘Howard, there's this thing that they do there that's like a milkshake or whatever.’ And so I think that part of the reason that they did Frappuccino was people like me giving them that kind of feedback. So I'd like to think that I was partially responsible for that.”

So there you have it. Now, some people might think this story seems absurd, but to me it makes perfect sense. Kenny G did to coffee exactly what he did to jazz: He took something that was beloved by some but wasn’t to everyone’s taste and made it palatable for the masses by making it sugary sweet and topping it with whipped cream. As he said himself, “I’m a sweet guy.”

All hail Kenny G, inventor of the Frapp.

