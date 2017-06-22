Kanye West Will Make Wine

It’s been an incredible week for Kanye West fans who like to drink. First, we got an announcement about a forthcoming Kanye beer. Now, US Weekly is reporting that the heralded hip-hop producer and sometimes subpar rapper is looking to produce his own wine. Though don’t plan on drinking it anytime soon: This will be strictly for Yeezus’s palate.

The wine revelation comes after word that Kanye and wife Kim Kardashian’s new three acre estate in Hidden Hills, California actually came with its own onsite vineyard. Apparently, the couple is looking to get grapes growing on the property. “They consulted experts to get it operable again,” a source told US Weekly.

However, though three acres is bigger than most of our backyards, it’s still probably not enough fruit to start shipping bottles out to your local liquor store. “They just want to make their own wine at home,” the source continues. Sounds like one more reason to try to get invited to Kimye’s next party.

