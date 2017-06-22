Kanye West Is Getting His Own Beer

Kanye West has it all, at least according to Kanye West. But there’s one thing the rapper/producer/Kardashian-arm-candy hasn’t yet had: His own beer.

Next week, that wrong will be righted, in a somewhat circuitous way. Follow me on this one: On December 29, shoe designer Special Milano will be releasing a new Kanye shoe, a Black Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost. (It’s December, and I’m still wearing flip-flops, so I have no idea what any of that means.) To help those who attend the actual release celebrate, Special Milano enlisted the help of Italian brewer Canediguerra to make a unique beer for the event, Special Beer UNDS Everything.

According to Complex, the beer’s label was created by designer Federico Maccapani and features a rendition of the forthcoming shoe in the background. However, though they go into detail about the label, there no mention of what style the actual beer is or what it tastes like. So let’s see: A brew that cares a lot about who produced it and how it looks, but not about the actual substance on the inside? Sounds like a perfect Kanye West beer to me.

Though for this batch, the beer will only be available at the shoe release event, Maccapani told Complex that plans are in the works to make future brews available worldwide. It’ll be the official drink of getting hammered and disrupting award shows.

