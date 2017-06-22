Johnny Depp Apparently Spends $30,000 a Month on Wine

We've all poured a glass of wine to get through a tough week (or year), and apparently actor Johnny Depp might be no different than the rest of us. Of course, as a movie star his booze budget is a little bigger.

In a counter-lawsuit filed by his former management group, The Mandel Company (which he's currently suing for $25 million for "self-dealing and gross misconduct"), documents reveal that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor allegedly spends upwards of $30,000 a month on wine.

"Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford," attorney Michael Kump stated in a document released by The Hollywood Reporter. "Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today."

While $30,000 may sound like an extreme number, we imagine he wasn't buying 10,000 bottles from Trader Joe's. And shipping in rare wine from around the world could add up quickly. That being said, it's a high-priced habit that probably contributed to Depp's financial mess to begin with.

Moral of the story, kids: Don't drink and spend. Even if you're a movie star.

