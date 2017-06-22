Jersey Brewery Brews Beer to Honor the Pope

Some might say that being named the leader of the Catholic Church is one of the greatest honors on Earth. Others might prefer to just have a beer named after them. The current pope now has both.

In honor of Pope Francis’s forthcoming visit to Philadelphia next month, New Jersey’s Cape May Brewing Company has brewed a limited edition papal beer called “YOPO”—short for “You Only Pope Once.” The beer is described as a 5.5 percent ABV hoppy pale ale fit to pair with a nice cut of Argentinian beef, a nod to the pope’s background.

“We’re always looking for ways to push the envelope,” said Ryan Krill, president of Cape May Brewing. “At the same time, it’s never a gimmick we’re after. #YOPO will get a laugh from pop culture enthusiasts, sure, but it’s also a tasty and layered beer in its own right.”

Only 500 gallons of YOPO were produced, and the beer will only be available at bars throughout the Philadelphia and New Jersey area, as well as at the brewery’s taproom starting September 19. So get it while you can. Unless you’re the kind of person who’s willing to wait for a “second coming.”

