Jennifer Aniston Gives Us the Details of Her Signature Breakfast Smoothie

What did it take for Jennifer Aniston to squeeze into that glittering Saint Laurent dress with the slit up to there at this year’s Golden Globes? Sure, the 45-year-old did plenty of circuits, spin, and yoga, but her low-carb, gluten-free diet played the biggest role.

Inside the February InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now, the actress dishes on how she first met fiancé Justin Theroux, her plans to pull off a secret wedding, and everything she does to keep her face (and body) in fighting form. In addition to exercising 4-5 days a week, Aniston starts each day with a healthy homemade shake. She gave us her signature recipe (“Don’t forget the trace mineral drops!”) and we swear that it’s actually delicious. “Everyone says I should market it!” she raves. Not a bad idea: Though the rich, chocolaty drink tastes suspiciously like a milkshake, it’s actually teaming with vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. Get the recipe below—and say cheers to a better body in 2015.

Ingredients

Instructions

Place liquids in first, followed by solids. Blend, and enjoy!

