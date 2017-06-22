Infographic: How Much James Bond Drinks in Every Movie

Most of the world knows about 007’s drinking habits—even if most people incorrectly identify his real, first drink of choice. But seeing just how much Bond puts away over the course of his 23 movies is enough to make your liver pack it in for the weekend. Redditor AnonymityIllusion compiled all the spy’s libations into the infographic below. Bond averages more than 13.5 drinks a movie. And if you were wondering, the booziest James Bond is Daniel Craig. The least? Timothy Dalton. Come on, Dalton, you should at least be able to outdrink George Lazenby.

