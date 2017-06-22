The Chance For A High Priced Coffee Date With Ivanka Trump Has Disappeared

If you've spent the week pushing your bids up in the hopes of scoring a cup of coffee with the future first daughter of the United States, it looks like you've been wasting your time. The lot, originally listed on the site Charitybuzz, was supposed to provide a casual coffee hang at either Trump Tower in New York City or the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC (“dependent on Ivanka’s schedule”) and that would last just 30 to 45 minutes. Of course it also came with the caveats—the winner would have to be vetted by the secret service, who would be present the whole time and would be prevented from bringing anything "to be signed." So no dice for anyone planning to get Ivanka to sign their copy of Trump the Game. According to a cached version of Charitybuzz dug up by The Hill, the bidding made it up to $72,888 before disappearing from the site completely.

Why it was pulled is still a mystery at this point, although there has been persistent interest in possible conflicts of interest between the president-elect, his family and his businesses and some of the names attached to the bids, while anonymous, were those of international business people like Turkish financier Ozan Ozkural.

Whatever the reason, it's too bad the lot went away. It looked like it was going to bring in big bucks for The Eric Trump Foundation, which benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Maybe the future first family can find something more innocuous to offer up for auction, like a chance to put snapchat filters on your selfie with Tiffany.