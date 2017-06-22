It's Time for Everyone to Get Excited About Ben and Jerry’s Beer

First, a public service announcement for those who live anywhere near a Ben and Jerry’s: Today is their 26th annual Free Cone Day, which, if you are unfamiliar with it, involves every Ben and Jerry’s store in the country handing out free ice cream cones to anyone who shows up. We continue to be shocked that it has not yet achieved national holiday status.

But if you can’t spare hours of your workday to wait in line for a cone, here is something that may be even more exciting: Ben and Jerry’s beer. The Vermont hippies are teaming up with the Colorado do-gooders at New Belgium to make Salted Caramel Brownie Brown Ale. The ice cream and beer giants continue to finalize plans for the beer, but we know it will be a sweet, cocoa-laced brew available this fall. And according to a release from New Belgium, the brown ale will benefit Protect Our Winters, a climate change awareness organization started by snowboarder Jeremy Jones.

Stay tuned for an announcement later this year with an exact release date and availability. In the meantime, you can just start mixing beer and ice cream on your own. They go together better than you might think.

